Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $137,000 Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

CADE stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

