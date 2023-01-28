Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,148 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $4.85 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

