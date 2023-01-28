Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 114,125 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.87. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

