Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 171,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $885.74 million, a PE ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

