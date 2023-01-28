Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.84.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

