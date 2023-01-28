Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 812 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $490,548.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $238,909.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,548.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,351,324 shares of company stock valued at $69,015,799. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

