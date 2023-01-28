Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of DINO opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.