Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 11,086 Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 106.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

PAI stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

