Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JFrog by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 302,231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in JFrog by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,659,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.33. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,548,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

