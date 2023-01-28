Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.