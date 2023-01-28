Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 93,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $869.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

