Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 63,729 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 1,324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 172,119 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,108,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Trading Up 1.7 %

IDT stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.08.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

