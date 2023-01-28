Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

