Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 20,846 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

