Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,662 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

