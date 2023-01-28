Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 2.02. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

