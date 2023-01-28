Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,281 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.76. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 177.12 and a current ratio of 177.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -110.34%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

