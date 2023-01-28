Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 373 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,487 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,784 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.