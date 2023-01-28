Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 494 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 65.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 139.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

