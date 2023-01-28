Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 608 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

