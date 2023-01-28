Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 84,993 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -32.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on CIM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

