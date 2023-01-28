Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 854 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Terex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terex Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

TEX stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Articles

