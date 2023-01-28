Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,596 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,861,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,339 shares of company stock worth $4,978,981 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.