Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 150,353 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 126.8% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 810.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 176,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

