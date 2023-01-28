Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 150,353 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 126.8% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 810.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 176,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.
Kodiak Sciences Price Performance
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.