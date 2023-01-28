Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter worth $2,266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 78.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

