Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $901.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 2.66.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

