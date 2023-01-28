Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,894.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,271 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

