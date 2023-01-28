Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,850.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

