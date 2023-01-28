Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,839.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

