Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,891.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,936.1% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 102,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97,347 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,004.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,181.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,875.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

