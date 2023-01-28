Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,940.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,676 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

