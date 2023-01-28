Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is White Pine Investment CO’s 3rd Largest Position

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,875.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,445 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,993 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

