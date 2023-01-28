Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,439.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

