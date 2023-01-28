Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,060.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,993 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

