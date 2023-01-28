Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

