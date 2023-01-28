Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,720 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

