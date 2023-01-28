Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 3rd Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,360,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $605,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

