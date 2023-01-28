Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 33.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 27.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 104,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

