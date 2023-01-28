Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,828.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,828 ($22.63) and last traded at GBX 1,828 ($22.63), with a volume of 378806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,786 ($22.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,275 ($15.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.60) to GBX 1,210 ($14.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.57) to GBX 1,760 ($21.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,324.17 ($16.39).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,555.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,290.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,417.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.