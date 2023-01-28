Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s Largest Position

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

