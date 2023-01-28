Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.