Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,940,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,097,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

