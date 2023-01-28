Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.