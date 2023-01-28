Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,787 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.