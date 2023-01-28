Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

