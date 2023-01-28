Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

