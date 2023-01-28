Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 236.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $56,317,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,012,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 450,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,151,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $77,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,569 shares of company stock worth $471,004 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACLX stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.25. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

