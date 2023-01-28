Arlington Partners LLC Buys 30,393 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,934.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

