Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 180,542 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,630,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,718,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

