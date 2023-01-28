Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $500.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.49% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The business had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

